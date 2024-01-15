Samford Bulldogs face the Western Carolina Catamounts, aim for 16th straight victory

Samford Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-2, 4-0 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-2, 4-0 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will attempt to prolong its 15-game win streak with a victory over Western Carolina.

The Catamounts have gone 7-0 at home. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 12.6.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in SoCon play. Samford ranks third in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.2.

Western Carolina makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Samford averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 20.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jones is averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor Achor is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 98.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

