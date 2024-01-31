Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky following Allen’s 30-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-9, 5-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-6, 3-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-9, 5-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-6, 3-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Dontaie Allen scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 105-91 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 41.8 points in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 6.9.

The Bearkats are 5-1 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky scores 80.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.0 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 14.8 points for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 15 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

