Sam Houston visits Middle Tennessee following Porter’s 24-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (9-8, 2-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-10, 0-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (9-8, 2-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-10, 0-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jestin Porter scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 60-52 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 5-5 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is seventh in the CUSA with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 4.4.

The Bearkats have gone 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston scores 6.6 more points per game (72.7) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (66.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 11.1 points for the Blue Raiders.

Lamar Wilkerson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.