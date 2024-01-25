Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State following Wilkerson’s 23-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (9-10, 3-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-9, 3-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-10, 3-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-9, 3-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -4.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the New Mexico State Aggies after Lamar Wilkerson scored 23 points in Sam Houston’s 82-66 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Bearkats are 6-2 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 37.3 rebounds. Damon Nicholas Jr. paces the Bearkats with 5.7 boards.

The Aggies are 3-1 in CUSA play. New Mexico State ranks third in the CUSA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Sam Houston is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, the same percentage New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ray is averaging 6.6 points and four assists for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Jordan Rawls is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

