Sam Houston faces Liberty after Wilkerson’s 27-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-8, 3-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (12-7, 1-3 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the Liberty Flames after Lamar Wilkerson scored 27 points in Sam Houston’s 60-51 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Flames are 7-2 in home games. Liberty has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats have gone 3-0 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Liberty scores 76.2 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 71.4 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston scores 8.8 more points per game (72.0) than Liberty allows (63.2).

The Flames and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Wilkerson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

