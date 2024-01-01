Sallis and Wake Forest host Boston College

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Boston College Eagles after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 86-63 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Boston College is eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 37.3 rebounds. Quinten Post leads the Eagles with 8.5 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 9-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College averages 79.4 points, 11.5 more per game than the 67.9 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Boston College gives up.

The Eagles and Demon Deacons square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Post is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Kevin Miller is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

