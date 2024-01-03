Saint Thomas Tommies take on the Idaho Vandals, look for 5th straight win

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5, 2-0 Summit League) at Idaho Vandals (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5, 2-0 Summit League) at Idaho Vandals (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Idaho.

The Vandals have gone 5-3 at home. Idaho scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Tommies are 3-4 on the road. St. Thomas leads the Summit League with 15.1 assists. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 3.1.

Idaho averages 71.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 60.9 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Anthony is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

