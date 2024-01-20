Saint Peter’s takes on Canisius, seeks 5th straight home win

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-10, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-6, 5-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-10, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-6, 5-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Peacocks face Canisius.

The Peacocks are 4-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is eighth in the MAAC scoring 65.5 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 9.3 more points per game (73.9) than Saint Peter’s allows to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Washington is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Tre Dinkins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Frank Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

