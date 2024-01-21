Saint Peter’s puts home win streak on the line against Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-10, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-6, 5-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-10, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-6, 5-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Peacocks face Canisius.

The Peacocks are 4-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 2-5 in conference games. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 steals. Corey Washington is averaging 15 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.4 points and four assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.