Saint Peter’s plays Fairfield on 6-game win streak

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-5, 5-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-7, 4-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-5, 5-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-7, 4-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Peacocks take on Fairfield.

The Stags are 4-2 on their home court. Fairfield averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Peacocks are 5-0 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Fairfield scores 76.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 63.8 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The Stags and Peacocks meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Leach is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Latrell Reid is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Peacocks. Corey Washington is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.