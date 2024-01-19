Saint Peter’s plays Fairfield on 6-game win streak

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-5, 5-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-7, 4-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-5, 5-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-7, 4-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s seeks to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Peacocks take on Fairfield.

The Stags have gone 4-2 at home. Fairfield is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 5-0 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s scores 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Fairfield makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Saint Peter’s averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Peacocks square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Corey Washington is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.