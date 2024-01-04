Saint Peter’s Peacocks play the Iona Gaels on 3-game win streak

Iona Gaels (6-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 2-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (6-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s heads into a matchup against Iona as winners of three consecutive games.

The Peacocks are 2-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels have gone 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona is seventh in the MAAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Greg Gordon averaging 2.7.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 7.5 more points per game (71.5) than Saint Peter’s allows to opponents (64.0).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc. Corey Washington is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Wheza Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Idan Tretout is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.