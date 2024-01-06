Saint Peter’s hosts Mount St. Mary’s following Washington’s 20-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Corey Washington scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 69-57 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Peacocks are 3-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Mount St. Mary’s is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s scores 63.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.0 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 10.5 more points per game (73.9) than Saint Peter’s allows (63.4).

The Peacocks and Mountaineers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

