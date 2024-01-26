Saint Mary’s drubs Pacific 76-28 for seventh straight victory

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas and Aidan Mahoney scored 11 points apiece and Saint Mary’s rolled past Pacific 76-28…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas and Aidan Mahoney scored 11 points apiece and Saint Mary’s rolled past Pacific 76-28 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Ducas also had eight rebounds for the Gaels (15-6, 6-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen had nine points.

Donovan Williams finished with seven points for the Tigers (6-15, 0-6), who have lost six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

