Saint Mary’s (CA) visits San Francisco following Williams’ 24-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-6, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-4, 4-0 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-6, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-4, 4-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Marcus Williams scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 90-74 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Dons are 10-0 on their home court. San Francisco is 13-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gaels are 4-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

San Francisco makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Mogbo is scoring 15.6 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.3 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.