Saint Mary’s (CA) visits San Francisco after Williams’ 24-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-6, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-4, 4-0 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-6, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-4, 4-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Marcus Williams scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 90-74 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Dons are 10-0 in home games. San Francisco has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels are 4-0 in conference matchups. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

San Francisco makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Gaels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 15.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

