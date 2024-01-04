Saint Mary’s (CA) visits San Diego following Hayes’ 21-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-6) at San Diego Toreros (10-5) San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5;…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-6) at San Diego Toreros (10-5)

San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Saint Mary’s Gaels after PJ Hayes scored 21 points in San Diego’s 78-65 win against the Westcliff Warriors.

The Toreros are 9-1 in home games. San Diego has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels have gone 1-0 away from home. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

San Diego makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Gaels meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12.7 points. Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

