Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Santa Clara following Bal’s 23-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (15-7, 6-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-6, 7-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Adama Bal scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 94-71 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels are 10-3 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 6-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.2.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.5 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 72.3 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.3 points. Bal is averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

