Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Portland following Marciulionis’ 22-point game

Portland Pilots (7-9, 1-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-6, 2-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -19.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Portland Pilots after Augustas Marciulionis scored 22 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 68-64 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Gaels are 7-3 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Pilots have gone 1-0 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC with 14.4 assists per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 4.1.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Pilots match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Gaels. Marciulionis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Robertson is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

