Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Bal and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (15-7, 6-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-6, 7-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Adama Bal scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 94-71 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 10-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 6-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Christoph Tilly averaging 6.6.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Bal is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

