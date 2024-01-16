Saint Louis visits No. 21 Dayton after Holmes’ 33-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (8-8, 1-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-2, 3-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-8, 1-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-2, 3-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -13; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Daron Holmes scored 33 points in Dayton’s 72-62 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Flyers are 7-0 in home games. Dayton scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Billikens are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

Dayton averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 9.9 more points per game (74.4) than Dayton gives up to opponents (64.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 17.2 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 10-0, averaging 75.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.