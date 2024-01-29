Saint Louis visits Loyola Chicago on 7-game road skid

Saint Louis Billikens (8-12, 1-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-12, 1-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-7, 5-2 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Loyola Chicago looking to end its seven-game road skid.

The Ramblers are 9-2 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is second in the A-10 with 16.5 assists per game led by Braden Norris averaging 4.8.

The Billikens are 1-6 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 72.5 points per game, 4.8 more than the 67.7 Loyola Chicago allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15.3 points for the Billikens. Bradley Ezewiro is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

