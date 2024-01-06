Saint Louis visits Hall and George Mason

Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Saint Louis Billikens after Keyshawn Hall scored 27 points in George Mason’s 77-62 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots have gone 8-0 at home. George Mason is second in the A-10 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hall averaging 8.5.

The Billikens are 0-1 in conference matchups. Saint Louis has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

George Mason’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

The Patriots and Billikens match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Michael Meadows is averaging 6.1 points for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

