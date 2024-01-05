Saint Louis visits George Mason after Hall’s 27-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Keyshawn Hall scored 27 points in George Mason’s 77-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots are 8-0 in home games. George Mason is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Billikens are 0-1 in conference games. Saint Louis has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Mason makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Saint Louis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

The Patriots and Billikens meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 16.9 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Michael Meadows is averaging 6.1 points for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

