Saint Louis takes on Loyola Chicago on 4-game skid

Saint Louis Billikens (8-12, 1-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-12, 1-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-7, 5-2 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers have gone 9-2 at home. Loyola Chicago has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens are 1-6 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15.3 points for the Billikens. Bradley Ezewiro is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.