Saint Louis hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Greer’s 21-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-8, 0-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Lynn Greer III scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-74 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Billikens have gone 6-2 at home. Saint Louis allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Saint Louis’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 77.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 76.0 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

The Billikens and Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.9 points. Rasheer Fleming is averaging 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

