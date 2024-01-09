Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Jimerson and Saint Louis

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-8, 0-2 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-8, 0-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Gibson Jimerson scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 79-67 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Billikens are 6-2 in home games. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the A-10 with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Ezewiro averaging 11.0.

The Hawks are 0-1 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Saint Louis averages 73.5 points, 7.9 more per game than the 65.6 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 16.5 points.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.9 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

