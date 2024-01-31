Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts George Mason after Maddox’s 24-point outing

George Mason Patriots (15-5, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-7, 3-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

George Mason Patriots (15-5, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-7, 3-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Darius Maddox scored 24 points in George Mason’s 92-84 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Hawks have gone 9-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 with 15.5 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 4.1.

The Patriots are 4-3 against conference opponents. George Mason is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.3 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 73.9 points per game, 4.7 more than the 69.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents.

The Hawks and Patriots match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheer Fleming is averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.8 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots. Maddox is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.