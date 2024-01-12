Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Loyola Chicago following Reynolds’ 27-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 0-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 0-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 88-85 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks have gone 7-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 with 16.1 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 4.4.

The Ramblers are 2-1 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is fourth in the A-10 scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Philip Alston averaging 8.9.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Alston is averaging 13.6 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.