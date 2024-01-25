Saint Francis (PA) hosts Sacred Heart after Reilly’s 21-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 4-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 1-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 4-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 1-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Joey Reilly scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 66-61 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash have gone 4-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers are 4-1 in NEC play. Sacred Heart scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of Saint Francis (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Eli Wilborn is averaging 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Brendan McGuire is averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Pioneers. Reilly is averaging 14.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

