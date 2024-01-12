Saint Francis (PA) hosts Jeanne-Rose and Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 74-59 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Red Flash have gone 3-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is ninth in the NEC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 4.2.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 71.9 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is averaging 13.1 points for the Red Flash. Aaron Talbert is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.