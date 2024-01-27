Saint Francis (PA) faces conference rival Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 5-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 2-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 5-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 2-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Eli Wilborn and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash host Jordan Derkack and the Merrimack Warriors in NEC play Saturday.

The Red Flash are 5-5 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 5-2 against conference opponents. Merrimack is fifth in the NEC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 68.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.3 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Lopez Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Cam Gregory is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Derkack is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

