Saint Bonaventure visits Duquesne following Clark’s 21-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-8, 0-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-8, 0-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Jimmy Clark III scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 71-69 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dukes are 6-3 in home games. Duquesne has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 2.4.

Duquesne is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 5.5 more points per game (74.6) than Duquesne gives up (69.1).

The Dukes and Bonnies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Chad Venning is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

