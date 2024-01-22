Saint Bonaventure visits Clark and Duquesne

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-8, 0-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-8, 0-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Jimmy Clark III scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 71-69 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dukes are 6-3 on their home court. Duquesne is eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame paces the Dukes with 5.4 boards.

The Bonnies have gone 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Duquesne is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 5.5 more points per game (74.6) than Duquesne allows (69.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drame is averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

