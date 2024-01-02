Saint Bonaventure visits Bairstow and VCU

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3) at VCU Rams (8-5) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3) at VCU Rams (8-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Sean Bairstow scored 22 points in VCU’s 87-73 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Rams are 7-3 in home games. VCU averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Bonnies are 2-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 9.5.

VCU makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Saint Bonaventure scores 8.0 more points per game (74.3) than VCU gives up (66.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Jason Nelson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Mika Adams-Woods is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

