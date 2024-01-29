Saint Bonaventure hosts VCU after Banks’ 29-point performance

VCU Rams (13-7, 5-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 3-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VCU Rams (13-7, 5-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 3-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the VCU Rams after Daryl Banks III scored 29 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 91-72 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 7-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Rams are 5-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Bonaventure makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). VCU scores 7.4 more points per game (73.3) than Saint Bonaventure gives up to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Bonnies.

Zeb Jackson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

