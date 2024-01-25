Saint Bonaventure hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 31-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-6, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-7, 2-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-6, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-7, 2-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Erik Reynolds II scored 31 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-77 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Bonnies have gone 6-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-3 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.4.

Saint Bonaventure makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Hawks match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Reynolds is averaging 18.2 points for the Hawks. Lynn Greer III is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

