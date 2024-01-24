Sacred Heart visits Saint Francis (PA) after Reilly’s 21-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 4-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 1-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 4-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 1-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Joey Reilly scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 66-61 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash have gone 4-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 4-1 against conference opponents. Sacred Heart averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 71.6 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Alex Sobel is averaging 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Pioneers. Reilly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

