Sacred Heart plays Fairleigh Dickinson for conference matchup

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-11, 4-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-12, 3-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC action Saturday.

The Knights have gone 4-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks third in the NEC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Heru Bligen averaging 4.5.

The Pioneers are 4-2 in NEC play. Sacred Heart is fourth in the NEC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 77.2 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.8 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 73.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 78.9 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jamison is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nico Galette is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

