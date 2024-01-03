Sacred Heart hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Lopez’s 22-point performance

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Carlos Lopez Jr. scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 78-76 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 at home. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Alex Sobel averaging 7.3.

The Red Flash are 2-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sacred Heart averages 72.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 71.4 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Red Flash match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan McGuire is averaging 3.5 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Cam Gregory is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Red Flash. Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

