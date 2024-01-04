Sacred Heart hosts Lopez and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-8) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Carlos Lopez Jr. scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 78-76 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 at home. Sacred Heart has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Red Flash have gone 2-5 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Sacred Heart scores 72.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 71.4 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 66.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.9 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Red Flash meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sobel is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Aaron Talbert is averaging 9.3 points for the Red Flash. Cam Gregory is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

