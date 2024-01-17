Sacramento State visits Thomas and Northern Colorado

Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Saint Thomas scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 90-81 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky averaging 81.3 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Hornets are 2-2 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is the Big Sky leader with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 8.5.

Northern Colorado’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 19.8 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 65.8% over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Powell is averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

