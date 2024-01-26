Sacramento State takes on Montana, aims to break 3-game slide

Montana Grizzlies (13-7, 4-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (13-7, 4-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State enters the matchup with Montana as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets are 5-3 in home games. Sacramento State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 4-3 in conference matchups. Montana ranks second in the Big Sky scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 8.0.

Sacramento State averages 69.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 71.4 Montana gives up. Montana averages 5.6 more points per game (77.4) than Sacramento State gives up (71.8).

The Hornets and Grizzlies meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.2 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

