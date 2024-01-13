Sacramento State plays conference foe Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 1-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 1-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Brayden Parker and the Idaho State Bengals visit Duncan Powell and the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 4-2 in home games. Sacramento State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Bengals have gone 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sacramento State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 68.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 72.2 Sacramento State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is shooting 54.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Parker is shooting 58.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bengals. Kiree Huie is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.