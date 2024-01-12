Sacramento State faces Idaho State in conference matchup

Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 1-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 1-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brayden Parker and the Idaho State Bengals visit Duncan Powell and the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky action.

The Hornets have gone 4-2 at home. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Powell averaging 5.8.

The Bengals are 1-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiree Huie averaging 3.9.

Sacramento State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Bengals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Powell is shooting 54.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Maleek Arington is averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bengals. Parker is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

