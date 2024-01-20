Rutgers visits No. 14 Illinois following Hawkins’ 21-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Coleman Hawkins scored 21 points in Illinois’ 88-73 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini are 9-2 in home games. Illinois is seventh in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 5.9.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 39.5 rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 9.4.

Illinois averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Guerrier is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Aundre Hyatt averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Mawot Mag is shooting 39.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.