Rutgers visits Iowa following Perkins’ 25-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Tony Perkins scored 25 points in Iowa’s 83-72 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-1 in home games. Iowa is the leader in the Big Ten with 17.7 fast break points.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa scores 86.7 points, 24.2 more per game than the 62.5 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers’ 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawkeyes. Perkins is averaging 14.8 points, four assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Aundre Hyatt is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Scarlet Knights. Derek Simpson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

