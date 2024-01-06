Rutgers visits Iowa following Perkins’ 25-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -7; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Tony Perkins scored 25 points in Iowa’s 83-72 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in home games. Iowa ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 39.0 rebounds. Payton Sandfort leads the Hawkeyes with 6.8 boards.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-2 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is the leader in the Big Ten allowing just 62.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Iowa makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Rutgers’ 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Iowa has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Perkins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Aundre Hyatt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Derek Simpson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

