Rutgers plays Penn State in conference showdown

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 3-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 3-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights host Kanye Clary and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten action.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-2 in home games. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Rutgers averages 67.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Penn State allows. Penn State scores 9.7 more points per game (76.3) than Rutgers gives up to opponents (66.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Simpson is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Clary is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

