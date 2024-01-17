Rutgers hosts Nebraska in conference matchup

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Nebraska in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 in home games. Rutgers is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights with 9.0 boards.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Rutgers is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Cornhuskers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 8.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.